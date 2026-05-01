Behind Jaquar: How the Mehra Brothers Turned a Split Legacy into a Bathroom Biggie

In the early 2010s the company started expanding into another segment which it wants to become a part of the core business: lighting. "We had started working with an Austrian company, Swarovski, for our bathroom segment...They visited India, saw our production facilities and were quite impressed. They told us, 'You are already working with metal and have some of the best finishing techniques—why don’t you enter the lighting segment as well?'," Rajesh recalls.