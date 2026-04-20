OMC Stocks Resist Oil Shock as Brent Jumps 7% on Supply Fears

OMC stocks hold firm despite Brent crude rising nearly 7%
BPCL, IOCL, HPCL fall marginally as downside largely priced in
Hormuz tensions add volatility, risk premium keeps oil prices elevated
Shares of state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) showed resilience on Monday despite a sharp spike in global crude prices, with losses remaining limited even as Brent crude surged nearly 7%.
Stocks of Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation declined only marginally, indicating muted market reaction to rising input costs. BPCL emerged as the biggest laggard, falling around 1.5%, while IOCL and HPCL slipped less than 1% each.
The relatively contained decline comes even as Brent crude futures climbed to around $96.85 per barrel in early Asian trade, driven by renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and fresh uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz.
OMC stocks have already corrected 16–22% from pre-war levels, suggesting that much of the downside risk from rising crude prices may already be priced in. Additionally, oil prices remain below the psychologically critical $100 per barrel mark, which has helped limit pressure on these stocks.
Hormuz Tensions Trigger Fresh Volatility
The latest surge in oil prices follows renewed disruptions and uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy corridor through which nearly 20% of the world's oil supply passes.
Repeated closures and reopenings of the strait amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran have injected fresh volatility into global oil markets. Prices have reacted sharply to each development, highlighting the growing influence of geopolitical signals over actual supply dynamics.
Crude markets have seen sharp swings in recent sessions, with prices falling when ceasefire signals emerged and rebounding quickly as tensions resurfaced. At one point, concerns over supply disruption had pushed prices significantly higher, reflecting fears of immediate shortages.
Risk Premium Back in Focus
The ongoing uncertainty has led to the return of a significant risk premium in oil prices, as traders factor in potential disruptions to supply chains.
Even when physical flows resume, elevated insurance costs, rerouting challenges and logistical delays continue to keep prices supported. Analysts say recent price corrections reflect only a partial unwinding of extreme risk premium rather than a return to stability.
Both Brent and U.S. benchmark WTI have been impacted, albeit differently. While Brent is more directly linked to Middle Eastern supply flows, WTI has also risen due to increased U.S. exports and global price linkages.
The current environment underscores a shift towards "headline-driven" markets, where prices react sharply to geopolitical developments rather than underlying fundamentals.