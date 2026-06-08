Opposition Parties Criticise Domestic LPG Price Hike

In a post in Hindi on X, he said, "Soaring domestic LPG prices threaten to devastate the kitchens of the common people! The Modi government has hiked the price of domestic LPG cylinders by ₹89 over the last four months." "Modi ji and BJP leaders used to raise a hue and cry about inflation during the UPA era. Is it not true that the Modi government has increased domestic LPG prices by ₹530 over the last 12 years? Why aren't BJP leaders taking to the streets with LPG cylinders in protest now?" he said.