Global Air Quality Worsens in 2025 as Only 14% Cities Meet Standards, Says Report

The world’s 25 most polluted cities were all located in India, Pakistan and China, where industrial emissions, vehicle exhaust, dust storms and crop burning contributed to poor air quality, stated the IQAir report. India is home to three of the four most polluted cities in the wold. Some of the worst November and December conditions in years in northern India posed a more serious risk to the nation’s economy than trade tariffs, former International Monetary Fund official Gita Gopinath, told the World Economic Forum in Davos in January.