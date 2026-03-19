Climate Action Could Prevent 13.5 Mn Air Pollution Deaths by 2050, Says Study

The authors wrote, "Climate action to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius results in more than 13.5 million avoided premature deaths from air pollution between 2020 and 2050, mostly in middle-income countries." The researchers modelled three scenarios — one through least cost, one that shifts mitigation burden towards higher-income countries (the "international equity scenario"), and a third one identical to international equity, but with LMICs also reduce air pollution to levels that occur in the least-cost scenario.