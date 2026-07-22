Mamaearth Cofounder Ghazal Alagh Backs CJP Protest, Calls For Dialogue Over NEET Row

Mamaearth Cofounder Ghazal Alagh has backed the CJP protest over alleged NEET examination irregularities
In an Instagram video, she said listening to differing viewpoints does not mean agreeing with them and stressed that communication is key to resolving conflicts
Her remarks sparked mixed reactions on social media, drawing both praise for speaking out and criticism from those who disagreed with her
Mamaearth Cofounder Ghazal Alagh has voiced support for the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, urging those in authority to engage with demonstrators instead of ignoring their concerns.
Alagh shared a video on Instagram in which she said she was disturbed by what she described as the lack of acknowledgement of the issues being raised by the protesters.
"Today, my heart feels a little heavy. It feels like something isn't right," she said in the video.
Alagh stressed that listening to someone does not necessarily mean agreeing with their views, but is an essential step towards resolving disagreements.
"Listening to someone or acknowledging what they have to say doesn't mean you agree with them. You may have a different point of view or perspective, but at least hear the other person out. If someone wants to say something, please don't ignore them," she said.
She further said that one side was trying to put forward its concerns and deserved to be heard. Alagh expressed disappointment that there had not been sufficient acknowledgement of the protesters' demands.
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"One side wants to put forward its point of view and be heard. The other side should at least listen," she said.
'Over-Communicate' During Difficult Times
Drawing parallels with conversations at home and in workplaces, Alagh argued that dialogue remains the most effective way to address differences.
"We listen to our children at home. At work, we tell our colleagues that conversations can solve even the most difficult problems. Talk to each other," she said.
"When things get difficult, communicate even more - that's where solutions come from. Ignoring people or refusing to acknowledge them cannot be a solution," Alagh remarked.
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Why Is CJP Protesting?
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest has been taking place at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where students and supporters have been demonstrating over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.
Protesters have sought accountability and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The movement has also received support from several entrepreneurs, content creators and public figures on social media.
Alagh's Video Sparks Online Debate
Alagh's remarks triggered sharply divided reactions online. The mixed responses underscored the polarised public debate surrounding the ongoing protests.
While several users praised her for expressing her views publicly, others questioned her position and urged her to research the issue further.
Some users thanked her for speaking up, whereas others criticised her stance, with a few stating they would unfollow her or stop purchasing Mamaearth products.