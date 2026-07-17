Why India Needs Three Inflation Numbers To Understand One Economy

Is the Weak Demand Limiting the Power of Price Increases?



The recovery of consumption in India is still uneven. The premium and luxury segments of the market may be booming, but the lower-income households and rural markets continue to witness slow consumer recovery. As these consumers are highly price-sensitive, companies are reluctant to pass on all price hikes so that demand for products is not hurt.



Why Is China's Impact on Inflation Persisting?



Even with efforts to boost local manufacturing capabilities, China remains a significant supplier of essential industrial components and inputs to India.