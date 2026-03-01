  1. home
Operation Epic Fury and Lion’s Road; Inside the Coordinated US-Israel Military Attack

A sweeping US-Israel military offensive targeting Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure has reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, triggering fears of wider regional escalation

Outlook Business Desk
US President Donald Trump & Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Photo: X/@IsraeliPM
Summary
  • Operation Epic Fury, a joint US-Israel offensive, reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

  • The strikes targeted nuclear facilities, military infrastructure, and senior leadership in what officials described as a “decapitation strike.”

  • Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has vowed severe retaliation, raising fears of a broader regional conflict.

Operation Epic Fury, the extensive US military operation against Iran, claimed the life of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei early Sunday. After weeks of US military build-up and escalating tensions over Iran’s nuclear program, the operation targeted not only Khamenei but also members of his family. The question now concerning the region and the world alike is who will lead the conflict-ridden state of Iran.

In recent weeks, geopolitical tensions have intensified among Iran, Israel, and the US. Trump’s full-fledged military operation against Tehran signaled a clear objective — reshaping regional dynamics in West Asia and toppling the Khamenei regime. That was the stated motive behind the US military strike Operation Epic Fury.

Start-up Outperformers 2026

3 February 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Operation Lion’s Roar

Israel launched Operation Lion’s Roar with the objective of dismantling Iran’s nuclear capabilities, which it described as an imminent and existential threat. The primary aim of the Israeli strike was the complete and permanent destruction of Iran’s nuclear program. The strikes focused primarily on deep-underground enrichment sites, including Fordow and Natanz. The US military, meanwhile, targeted a wider range of sites, including naval and air assets along the Persian Gulf.

The Dawn of Epic Fury

Unlike previous strikes — including Operation Midnight Hammer, which targeted nuclear sites under the cover of darkness — Operation Epic Fury was carried out in broad daylight. The joint military strike by Washington and Tel Aviv began on Saturday morning. Over 200 fighter jets and a massive naval armada, led by the USS Gerald R. Ford and USS Abraham Lincoln, targeted more than 500 sites across the length and breadth of Iran.

Decapitation Strike

Israeli officials described the coordinated first wave of strikes by the US and Israel as a “decapitation strike.” It is a military strategy aimed at eliminating top leadership in a single, concentrated attack. The compound of Khamenei’s presidential residence in Tehran was reportedly struck, even though reports alleged that he had been moved to a “secure location” hours earlier. Other sensitive areas, including Karaj and Kermanshah, were also attacked in an effort to destroy Iran’s ballistic capabilities.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has vowed the “most ferocious offensive operation in history” against Israel and the United States following the death of the Supreme Leader.

