Operation Epic Fury and Lion’s Road; Inside the Coordinated US-Israel Military Attack

Decapitation Strike

Israeli officials described the coordinated first wave of strikes by the US and Israel as a “decapitation strike.” It is a military strategy aimed at eliminating top leadership in a single, concentrated attack. The compound of Khamenei’s presidential residence in Tehran was reportedly struck, even though reports alleged that he had been moved to a “secure location” hours earlier. Other sensitive areas, including Karaj and Kermanshah, were also attacked in an effort to destroy Iran’s ballistic capabilities.