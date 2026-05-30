Nepal Unveils NRs 2.12 Trillion Budget, Focus on Financial Reforms

Aimed at the common man, the salary of a government employee will be increased by 21% and only 1% income tax will be charged for up to NRs 1 million monthly income, up from previous year's NRs 5,00,000. The budget also raised the personal income tax exemption threshold from NRs 6,00,000 to ₹1 million, aimed at easing the burden on middle-income earners.