EbixCash Expands Operations Network to 2,250 Locations, Adds 573 Retail Touchpoints

EbixCash World Money now reaches 2,250 cities, towns and villages.
Punjab, Kerala, Gurgaon and Pune are key growth clusters.
The company plans further expansion in emerging markets.
EbixCash World Money, a subsidiary of Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd, on Tuesday said it has expanded its payments, remittance and foreign exchange network to 2,250 cities, towns and villages across India, adding over 573 retail touchpoints with a focus on smaller markets.
The company had a presence across 2,143 locations in India a year ago.
About 89% of the new merchant additions have come from Tier-II and Tier-III towns, underscoring the rising role of non-metro markets in driving digital transaction growth, the company said in a statement.
The newly expanded network covers key regional clusters such as Punjab and Kerala, where remittance-driven transactions continue to dominate, besides Gurgaon and Pune, which are witnessing rising activity in SME payments and outbound forex services, it said.
Looking ahead, it said, the company plans to further expand its presence across emerging markets, with a continued focus on strengthening merchant access and scaling cross-border payment capabilities.