Himachal to Host Mega Exhibition of Local Products in October to Attract Investment, Expand Market

The Himachal Pradesh government is taking several measures to ensure recognition of distinct products from across the state, and will hold a mega exhibition in October to attract investment and expand markets for local products, officials said on Sunday.
Under the 'One District Three Product (ODTP) programme, the government has identified 36 such products, three from each of the 12 revenue districts. The list of products is prepared after a comprehensive assessment of their economic potential, market demand and local significance, according to an official statement.
The identified products include ginger, sericulture and fisheries from Bilaspur; Chamba chappal, white maize and wool from Chamba; turmeric, bamboo and maize from Hamirpur; and Kangra tea, miniature paintings and Giloye from Kangra.
The list also includes Himachali chulli oil, Kinnauri shawls and chilgoza from Kinnaur district; trout fish, hemp oil and Kullu cap from Kullu; seabuckthorn, pulle and green peas from Lahaul and Spiti; and sepu badi, metal craft and stone/wood carving from Mandi.
Additionally, apple-based products, local honey, barley malt and flour, and morel mushroom from Shimla; garlic, ginger and sirmauri loiya from Sirmaur; mushrooms, tomato and pharmaceuticals from Solan; and potato, litchi and dragon fruit from Una are also included in the list.
To enhance entrepreneurial capabilities and connect local producers with potential buyers and industries, the state government had earlier organised three Vendor Development Programmes and five Employment Development Programmes.
As part of the next phase of the initiative, the government will organise a grand exhibition of the identified ODTP products along with a Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet in October 2026, the statement said.
The event would bring together producers, exporters, investors, retailers and industry stakeholders on a common platform to facilitate business partnerships and strengthen market linkages.
The initiative is expected to reinforce local supply chains, encourage entrepreneurship among youth and women and create new opportunities for value addition within the state.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the coming industrial policy would provide a comprehensive package of incentives for enterprises engaged in the identified products.
These incentives would include land rebate, stamp duty concession, subsidised electricity, tax reimbursement and priority sector status, thereby encouraging investment in processing, value addition and marketing of local products.
The government is committed to creating a business-friendly ecosystem that enables local enterprises to expand their operations and compete effectively in national and international markets, the chief minister said.
Also, the government would lay special emphasis on branding and marketing support for the identified products by facilitating onboarding of producers on leading e-commerce platforms and supporting their participation in trade fairs, exhibitions and buyer-seller meets, Sukhu said.
The ODTP programme would not only preserve and promote the rich heritage and traditional skills of Himachal Pradesh but also generate employment, enhance rural incomes and contribute significantly to the overall economic development of the state, he said.