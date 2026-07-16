Naturis Cosmetics Raises ₹100 Cr from Sharrp Ventures to Expand BPC Manufacturing

Naturis raises ₹100 crore in maiden institutional funding
Capital to fund new manufacturing plant, R&D and expansion
Sharrp Ventures leads round as India's BPC market grows
Naturis Cosmetics has raised ₹100 crore in its first external institutional funding round, led by Sharrp Ventures, the company announced on July 16. The round also saw participation from Mirabilis Investment Trust along with growth equity investors Anicut Capital and Niveshaay, D2C ecosystem leaders Suyash Saraf of Hyperscale Ventures and Yogesh Kabra and several angel investors from the pharmaceutical and specialty chemical sectors.
The manufacturer counts over 50 category-leading D2C and BPC brands among its clients, including Pilgrim, Purplle, Nykaa, Asaya, Hoop, Colorbar, Innovist's Bare Anatomy, Kay Beauty and Antinorm. It also partners with pharmaceutical majors Glenmark and Dr Reddy's Laboratories on over-the-counter and cosmeceutical products.
Capital Deployment and Expansions
Meanwhile, Naturis plans to deploy the fresh capital toward a new 225,000 sq. ft. production facility in Vapi, an experience centre in the NCR region, and a new R&D centre in Mumbai, while scaling its team across verticals. Whereas, over the next five years, the company intends to diversify into men's grooming, body care, colour cosmetics, fragrances and exports, while deepening its OTC pharma capabilities.
"Our long-term vision is to build India's leading ODM platform in the BPC space," said Rahul Tandon, cofounder and CEO of Naturis Cosmetics.
"This investment is not just a vote of confidence in Naturis, but also in India's manufacturing and innovation ecosystem. With the strategic expertise of our investors and partners, we are well-positioned to accelerate our growth, strengthen our R&D capabilities, expand our manufacturing footprint, and help build the next generation of brands from India."
Subsequently, Tandon added that the company remains committed to building the backbone of the industry through innovation, agility and integrity.
Investor Perspective
Divya Gupta, Principal at Sharrp Ventures, said the firm was drawn to Naturis's combination of formulation depth, product development and customer trust.
"What stood out to us about Naturis was its ability to combine deep formulation and product development capability with strong quality systems and a customer-first way of working," Gupta said. "As Naturis grows, we believe it has the potential to become a trusted product innovation and manufacturing platform for domestic and global brands."
Later, Gupta added that the company's customers see it not just as a supplier but as a partner of choice.
Sagar Kandhari, Partner at Ambassador Capital Partners, advised Naturis through the fundraising process and has joined the company's board to support its next phase of growth.
Market Opportunity
The deal comes as India's BPC market enters a period of rapid expansion. A recent Redseer report cited in the announcement projects said that India will become the world's fourth-largest BPC market, growing to $40 billion by 2030, driven by rising consumer awareness, higher disposable incomes and improving accessibility.
Meanwhile, Naturis has grown revenue at over 50% CAGR over the past four years while remaining profitable. The company operates from a 200,000 sq. ft. facility with capacity for 84 million units and a team consisting of over 120 staff.
The family-owned business is led by CEO Rahul Tandon, an IIT Delhi alumnus and former Schlumberger executive, alongside cofounders Sanjay Mehra, Nukul Mehra and Dhruv Mehra.
The company has developed over 500 formulations across its 50-plus brand partnerships, offering R&D, formulation IP, manufacturing, packaging and private-label capabilities across skincare, haircare, makeup, fragrance, personal care and pharmaceutical products.
The company described the round as a milestone for India's BPC manufacturing ecosystem, calling it a first-of-its-kind investment that brings together institutional investors, family offices and experienced D2C and healthcare operators.