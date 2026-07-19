The Kospi Effect: Why South Korea Is Driving Global Market Sentiment

South Korea's $4 trillion equity market is becoming a key barometer of global risk appetite, with international investors increasingly tracking the Kospi alongside major global indices.
The correlation between the Kospi and the Nasdaq 100 has strengthened sharply, driven by the growing influence of South Korea's AI and semiconductor companies on global technology markets.
Despite remaining up 62% for the year, the Kospi has fallen 25% from its June peak, wiping out nearly $1 trillion in market value amid heightened volatility and leveraged trading.
South Korea’s $4trn equity market now offers an early read on global risk appetite. The nation's artificial intelligence and semiconductor stocks are reshaping daily routines for international fund managers, Bloomberg reported.
Tai Hui, chief Asia market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, presented on the South Korean market to his global team for the first time in 14 years. Meanwhile, Japanese traders are adding the Kospi Index to their watch lists.
Global chip peers were sold off on Friday as a surprise breakthrough from a Chinese AI startup renewed doubts over massive capex investment.
The Nasdaq Volatility Ecosystem
The statistical relationship between Seoul and major global indices is strengthening.
The 60-day correlation between the Nasdaq 100 and the Kospi climbed to 0.46, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. This is nearly triple its five-year average of 0.16.
The Nasdaq 100’s sensitivity to the Kospi during Korean market weakness reached its highest level since 1990 on July 7, Bloomberg-compiled data showed.
A similar measure for the MSCI World Index has also risen to a four-year high earlier this month, and correlation between the Kospi and Japan’s Nikkei 225 has also surged.
Andrew Jackson, head of Japan equity strategy at Ortus Advisors, added a Kospi chart for close monitoring earlier this year—a first for him in more than two decades.
Leverage Amplifies Market Swings
But the market's growing influence comes with a catch: high volatility and leveraged trading are amplifying swings. A local selloff triggered a near 9 per cent drop in the Kospi, dragging down SK Hynix's US-listed shares by 9.3 per cent.
The Kospi has tumbled 25 per cent since its June peak, resulting in a $1trn wipeout. Its chipmaker duo have both lost at least 30 per cent of their value.
Despite the sharp correction, the index remains up 62 per cent for the year. South Korea temporarily halted new listings of single-stock leveraged exchange-traded products to curb speculation.