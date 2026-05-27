Senco Gold Q4 Net Profit Jumps 151% to ₹157 Cr on Strong Demand, Soaring Gold Prices

Senco Gold Q4 net profit surged 151% to ₹157 crore on wedding demand, old gold exchange and higher gold prices.
Q4 retail sales hit record ₹1,731 crore up 35% ; EBITDA more than doubled to ₹274 crore at 13.7% margin.
FY26 topline hit record ₹8,430 crore up 33% ; annual profit jumped 261% to ₹574 crore as showrooms grew to 201.
Jewellery maker Senco Gold Ltd reported a 151% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹157 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2026, aided by strong wedding season demand, old gold exchange programme and higher prices of the valuable metal.
The jewellery retailer had posted a profit after tax of ₹62 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
Revenue from operations during the January-March period rose 45% to ₹1,997 crore against ₹1,378 crore in the year-ago quarter, while EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) more than doubled to ₹274 crore from ₹127 crore earlier, the company said in a statement.
EBITDA margin improved to 13.7% from 9.2%.
The company said Q4 retail sales touched an all-time high of ₹1,731 crore, up 35% year-on-year, driven by a well-distributed wedding season, gifting demand during Valentine's Day and continued traction in the old gold exchange programme, which contributed around 50% to the quarterly revenue.
Senco Gold Managing Director and CEO Suvankar Sen said consumer demand remained resilient despite sharp volatility in gold prices, with customers increasingly shifting towards lightweight jewellery and lower caratage products.
For the full financial year 2025-26, the company posted its highest-ever topline of ₹8,430 crore, registering a 33% growth over ₹6,328 crore in FY'25.
Annual profit after tax surged 261% to ₹574 crore from ₹159 crore a year ago, while EBITDA jumped 164% to ₹969 crore. EBITDA margin expanded to 11.5% from 5.8% in the previous fiscal.
The company expanded its showroom network to 201 outlets during FY'26, including 26 new launches during the year.
Non-East India revenue crossed ₹1,600 crore, reflecting expansion into newer markets.
The company said it plans to open 18-20 new showrooms in FY'27 and expects around 20% revenue growth while maintaining EBITDA margin guidance of 7.5-7.8%.