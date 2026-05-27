Byju's Founder Sentenced to Jail in Singapore, Says Order is 'Procedural'

He said the Singapore ruling was "a procedural contempt of court order" linked to disputes over document disclosure and "not a finding of fraud, dishonesty, or wrongdoing on the merits." Raveendran added that he had chosen "resolution over confrontation" and said he intended to challenge what he described as a "false and one-sided narrative." Founded as Think & Learn Pvt Ltd, Byju's became one of India's highest-profile technology startups during the pandemic-era boom in online education, attracting backing from global investors and at one stage reaching a valuation of $22 billion before a steep collapse in growth and finances.