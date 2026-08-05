Crash, Engine Failure, Tailstrike: Air India’s Biggest Flight Incidents Since Tata Took Over

The latest Phuket-Delhi turbulence incident has renewed attention on Air India's operational record.
Since Tata regained control in 2022, the airline has faced engine-related diversions, technical issues, a fatal Dreamliner crash and a tailstrike.
While each incident had different causes, together they have kept India's flag carrier under close regulatory and public scrutiny.
The injuries sustained by 17 people on board an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi after the aircraft experienced a sudden loss of altitude during cruise have once again turned the spotlight on the airline's operational record.
According to Air India, flight AI2379, operated by an Airbus A320neo, "experienced a sudden loss of altitude during cruise" before continuing normally and landing safely at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The airline said 13 passengers and four cabin crew members sustained injuries and were taken for medical evaluation. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has since launched an investigation into the incident.
The episode is the latest in a series of high-profile operational incidents involving Air India since the Tata Group regained ownership of the airline in January 2022. While these events range from weather-related turbulence and technical snags to one of India's deadliest aviation disasters, each has had different circumstances and outcomes.
Major Flight Incidents Since Tata's Takeover
January 2022: Tata Regains Control of Air India
The Tata Group officially took back Air India in January 2022, nearly seven decades after the airline was nationalised. According to Reuters, the takeover marked the beginning of an ambitious turnaround plan aimed at modernising the carrier, upgrading its fleet and restoring its position in international aviation.
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June 2023: Engine Issue Forces Russia Diversion
One of the first major operational disruptions under Tata ownership came in June 2023, when an Air India flight from Delhi to San Francisco developed a technical problem with one of its engines and was forced to divert to Magadan in Russia's Far East, according to Reuters.
More than a year later, another Air India flight on the same route was diverted after a suspected issue in the cargo hold, highlighting the operational challenges associated with long-haul services.
June 2025: Ahmedabad Dreamliner Crash
Air India's most serious incident under Tata ownership occurred on June 12, 2025, when Flight AI171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner bound for London Gatwick, crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad after issuing a mayday call. The crash killed 260 people, including passengers, crew and people on the ground, making it one of India's deadliest aviation disasters.
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According to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's (AAIB) preliminary report, fuel supply to both engines had been cut off moments before the crash. However, the report did not explain why the fuel control switches moved from the RUN to CUTOFF position, nor did it assign responsibility for the accident. It also made no safety recommendations for Boeing or engine manufacturer GE Aerospace, indicating that no immediate technical defect had been identified at that stage.
The investigation remains ongoing. In July 2026, the AAIB informed the Supreme Court that its final report is expected to be submitted in October after specialised forensic examinations of aircraft components.
February-May 2026: Technical Snags and a Tailstrike
In February 2026, a Boeing 787 operating Air India flight AI132 from London to Bengaluru was grounded after the pilot reported a possible issue with the aircraft's fuel control switch upon landing. According to Hindustan Times, subsequent inspections found no abnormality in the fuel control switch locking mechanism. The episode nevertheless attracted attention because fuel switches had come under scrutiny following the Ahmedabad crash investigation.
Around the same time, Reuters, citing an internal Air India document submitted to the government, reported that the airline recorded 23 technical incidents across more than 17,500 flights in January 2026, taking the rate to 1.09 incidents per 1,000 flights, up from 0.26 per 1,000 flights in December 2024. The reported issues included engine oil and fuel leaks, hydraulic problems, engine stall warnings and flight-control issues.
Responding to Reuters, Air India said it had undertaken a "comprehensive programme to strengthen technical reliability" across its operations. The airline said it had increased its critical spare-parts inventory by more than 30%, invested in engineering infrastructure and introduced additional inspection programmes to improve aircraft reliability and reduce operational disruptions.
May 2026: Tailstrike During Bengaluru Landing
Another operational incident followed in May 2026 when Air India flight AI2651 from Delhi to Bengaluru suffered a tailstrike during a precautionary go-around while landing. According to India Today, the Airbus A321 landed safely and all passengers and crew disembarked normally.
Initial reports, citing sources, suggested the go-around was triggered by wake turbulence created by another departing aircraft. Although no injuries were reported, the aircraft was withdrawn from service for inspection.
Phuket-Delhi Flight Hit by Severe Turbulence
The latest incident occurred on August 4, when Air India flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi experienced a sudden loss of altitude while cruising at over 36,000 feet. According to Air India, the Airbus A320neo "experienced a sudden loss of altitude during cruise" before continuing normally and landing safely in Delhi.
The airline said 13 passengers and four cabin crew members sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for medical evaluation. The New Indian Express reported that the DGCA has launched an investigation into the incident and the aircraft has been grounded pending further examination.
Why These Incidents Matter
The incidents outlined above were not caused by a single factor. They range from technical issues and operational events to severe weather-related turbulence and the still-unresolved Ahmedabad crash. Several investigations have already been completed, while others remain ongoing.
Since returning to the Tata Group in 2022, Air India has been modernising its fleet, refurbishing older aircraft and expanding its network as part of a long-term turnaround plan. At the same time, major operational incidents have kept the airline under the spotlight, making safety, maintenance and operational reliability central to its transformation.
The findings of the ongoing investigations—particularly into the Ahmedabad crash and the recent Phuket turbulence incident—will be closely watched as Air India continues its efforts to rebuild and expand.