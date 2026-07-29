Air India AI-171 Crash: Fuel Control Switch Tests Find No Defects, Centre Informs Parliament

Tests by the original equipment manufacturer found no defects in the fuel control switch of the Air India AI-171 flight that crashed in Ahmedabad last year, killing 260 people, Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol told Parliament.
A detailed examination, including the switch's locking detents and structural integrity, found no abnormality, per Mohol.
The manufacturer is currently evaluating the complete Thrust Control Module at its Seattle facility, with investigators awaiting the findings.
Tests conducted by the original equipment manufacturer revealed no defects in the fuel control switch of Air India flight AI-171. Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol informed Parliament about the findings during the Monsoon Session. The aircraft crashed in Ahmedabad, Gujarat last year, resulting in 260 fatalities.
"A detailed examination of the fuel control switch, including the structural integrity of its locking detents, found no abnormality," Mohol said.
The manufacturer is currently evaluating the complete Thrust Control Module at its Seattle facility, with investigators awaiting the findings.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered these tests as part of continuing airworthiness checks after grounding the aircraft type in February this year.
Final Report Timeline Defended
The government rejected claims that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) delayed its final report, stating that major air accident investigations do not follow a fixed timeline and instead evolve as new evidence emerges.
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"All probable causes and contributing factors leading to the accident are being investigated," Mohol said.
The investigation into the AI-171 crash is now in its final stages. The AAIB will publish the final report online once the probe is complete.
“This is not like some in-house investigation here,” he quipped.
AI 171
On June 12, 2025, Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London Gatwick, crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.
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The aircraft, carrying 242 people, went down in the densely populated Meghani Nagar area after issuing a Mayday call moments after departure.
The crash killed 241 people on board, with one passenger surviving, and also caused fatalities and injuries on the ground, making it one of India's deadliest aviation disasters in decades. The fatalities in the incident included former chief minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani.