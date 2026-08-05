Anti-Dumping Duty on Chinese Cranes Still Awaiting Govt Nod Despite DGTR Recommendation

The DGTR recommended 24-52% anti-dumping duties on certain Chinese crane imports in September 2025, but the proposal is still awaiting a final customs notification from the Finance Ministry.
Chinese manufacturers are estimated to control up to 95% of India's crane market, while five major Indian crane manufacturers have shut down production.
The delay comes despite the government's push for Atmanirbhar Bharat, with several DGTR-approved anti-dumping recommendations on Chinese imports reportedly still awaiting implementation.
The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) recommended anti-dumping duties ranging from 24% to 52% on imports of certain Chinese cranes in its final findings issued on September 19, 2025. However, nearly a year later, the duties are yet to come into force, as they await a final notification from the customs department after approval from the Finance Ministry.
The proposed duties cover crawler cranes with lifting capacities of up to 260 tonnes and truck cranes of up to 160 tonnes imported from China.
The Finance Ministry did not respond to queries on the reasons for the delay, The Economic Times reported.
Domestic Industry Under Pressure
According to industry estimates, Chinese manufacturers now account for nearly 95% of India's crane market, aided by what domestic companies describe as heavily underpriced imports.
The prolonged influx has severely impacted local manufacturing. Five major domestic players—TIL Ltd, Kobelco India, Tadano Escorts India, ABG Cranes and Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery Company—have shut down their crane manufacturing operations.
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During the DGTR investigation, domestic manufacturers argued they were forced to suspend production because of "aggressive dumping" by Chinese exporters.
Following its year-long probe, the trade remedies authority concluded that dumped imports from China had caused "material injury" to the domestic industry and recommended anti-dumping duties.
Concerns Over Policy Delays
Heavy-duty cranes are critical equipment for infrastructure projects, including highways, bridges, refineries, cement plants and defence installations.
The government, including the Chief Economic Advisor, has previously identified heavy construction machinery as a priority sector for indigenisation under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
However, the delay in implementing the DGTR's recommendation has raised concerns within the industry.
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According to the report, several anti-dumping duty recommendations cleared by the DGTR during 2025 are still awaiting final customs notifications, with a significant share involving imports from China.
The continued delay has fuelled questions over policy implementation, particularly at a time when the government has repeatedly emphasised self-reliance in manufacturing and reducing dependence on imports in strategically important sectors.