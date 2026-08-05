Free Laptops to AI Training: What's in Tamil Nadu's Big Youth Budget?

The Tamil Nadu government announced free laptops for college students, branded bicycles for over 5.3 lakh Class XI students.
The Budget aims to train 5 lakh youth in AI by 2031, launch new AI and machine learning courses in ITIs, provide skill training to 13 lakh students and job seekers.
The government proposed 10 Olympic Centres of Excellence, mandated one hour of daily sports in government schools, and reiterated its demand to scrap NEET in favour of Class XII board examination marks for medical admissions.
The Tamil Nadu government presented its first Revised Budget under Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The financial plan directs significant attention toward the state's young demographic.
Finance Minister Dr N. Marie Wilson presented the budget on August 5, 2026. Wilson announced a series of welfare schemes targeting students and young job-seekers.
The provisions focus on digital accessibility, technical education, and employment readiness across various age groups.
Laptops and Bicycles Allocated
Funding targets digital access. Authorities introduced the Vetri Laptop Scheme, setting aside Rs 2,000 crore for college attendees.
Wilson described the hardware as an "essential learning resource". The initiative targets academic and skill development for higher education scholars.
Physical mobility also receives state support. During the current academic year, approximately 5.32 lakh eleventh graders enrolled in state-run and state-assisted institutions are slated to get branded bicycles equipped with water bottles and helmets, requiring a projected expenditure of Rs 277 crore. The budget document stated the scheme targets "Gen-Z students".
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Massive AI Skilling Push
Technical education takes priority. In collaboration with IIT Madras, authorities initiated an AI Industry Development Programme. By 2031, this effort aims to train 5 lakh young people enrolled in ITIs, polytechnics, and engineering colleges.
Furthermore, a fresh machine learning and artificial intelligence trade is planned for 50 Industrial Training Institutes over a five-year span, rolling out at 10 institutes annually.
This Rs 10 crore outlay is anticipated to instruct 24,000 learners.
Expanding beyond the current 5,000 government schools, the TN SPARK programme will reach 2,600 extra schools during 2026-27.
This initiative features a three-tier structure covering AI, robotics, and digital tools, comprising foundational learning for Classes VI to VIII, intermediate training for Classes IX and X, and specialised electives for Classes XI and XII.
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Employment Sports and NEET
Job readiness drives policy. Through the newly unveiled Vetri Skill Training Scheme, authorities plan to deliver industry-relevant instruction this year to 1 lakh jobless youths alongside 12 lakh college attendees.
The state also launched a parallel internship programme, run in collaboration with government and private industry, for 20,000 youth in its first phase, offering monthly stipends for graduates and those with vocational qualifications.
The internship prioritises candidates from families lacking permanent employment, according to the budget speech.
Furthermore, 22,500 individuals—including 12,500 current fossil-fuel mechanics—will receive electric vehicle maintenance training over the next five years.
The administration promotes the slogan "Take Up Sports, Give Up Drugs". The state will establish 10 Olympic Centres of Excellence for Rs 50 crore and mandate one hour of daily structured sports and physical activity in government and aided schools, an increase from the current two periods a week.
Medical education remains contested. Citing irregularities and question paper leaks, the Joseph Vijay administration renewed its resistance to the NEET examination, pressing the Union government to abolish the test and return to using Class XII board examination marks for admissions.