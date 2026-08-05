Bombay HC Pulls Plug on AI Deepfakes Linked to Nitin Gadkari's E20 Fuel Row

The Bombay High Court ordered Meta, X and Google to remove allegedly defamatory and AI-generated content targeting Minister Nitin Gadkari
The court described the material as "vile" and urged platforms to develop mechanisms for quicker takedowns
The High Court said fair criticism of public figures is permissible but fake AI generated content is not
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed social media platforms and online intermediaries to remove allegedly defamatory posts, deepfakes and AI-generated content linking Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and his family to the government's E20 ethanol-blending programme.
Justice Arif Doctor observed that the content highlighted by Gadkari was highly objectionable and accepted statements made by Meta and Google that they would remove the material identified in the case.
The order came after the court granted interim relief to Gadkari in a civil suit seeking the removal of such material.
"One such transcript appears on Instagram reel. There are other content. The material which plaintiff seeks to pull down, I can only say that the same is absolutely vile and abusive. Such material should have no place on public platform, which is accessible to everyone including young," the Court said in its interim order, as per Bar and Bench.
"The applicant has made out a case for ad interim relief. Meta and google have appeared and they have agreed to take down the material set out in exhibit c. Their statement is accepted," it added.
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Court Seeks Stronger Safeguards
The High Court also questioned whether technology companies have adequate systems to detect and remove abusive content without requiring affected individuals to seek judicial intervention each time.
"With all this technology at your disposal, don't you have some mechanism where there should be triggers? If someone upholds something vulgar or abusive, it should immediately be picked up and deleted. This is absolutely vile. Someone is just spewing venom," Justice Doctor said, as per news agency PTI.
The court ruled that if Gadkari identifies similar defamatory posts, deepfakes or AI-generated content in future, he may notify the platforms, which will be expected to take appropriate action. Where there is uncertainty over whether material should be removed, the platforms may seek the court's guidance.
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The judge also clarified that the order was not intended to curb legitimate criticism.
According to Bar and Bench, the counsel for Meta pointed out that there may be some content which may be fair. To which, the minister's lawyer said that they were not stopping anyone from fair criticism.
"I agree it is not about criticism," the judge said, as per the report.
Gadkari Denies Allegations Over E20 Policy
According to the suit, filed against Meta, X, Google/YouTube, and unidentified individuals described as "Ashok Kumar/John Doe", the disputed content falsely portrays Gadkari as personally responsible for the E20 programme and alleges that he and his family profited from it.
The petition specifically refers to claims that Gadkari's son, Nikhil Gadkari, is associated with CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Limited, an ethanol manufacturer, and that the family indirectly benefited from ethanol blending, as per Bar and Bench.
Gadkari has denied these allegations, maintaining that the E20 programme is administered by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, not by him personally.
Gadkari has also sought a permanent injunction against further circulation of the material and claimed ₹11 crore in damages.
The matter has been listed for further hearing after four weeks.