Agrim Agarwal Foundation Drives National Action On Mental Health & De-Addiction At AAF Summit 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27: At a time when India is witnessing a significant rise in mental health challenges and substance dependency across demographics, the Agrim Agarwal Foundation (AAF) is emerging as a purpose-driven force committed to building a structured, stigma-free mental healthcare ecosystem.

Reinforcing this mission, the Foundation recently hosted the AAF Mental Health Summit 2026 on April 12th in Juhu, Mumbai—bringing together an influential cross-section of mental health professionals, policymakers, corporate leaders, NGOs, and social advocates to address one of the country’s most pressing yet under-discussed crises.

A Growing Crisis That Demands Collective Action

India today stands at a critical inflection point. Rising academic pressures, workplace stress, financial uncertainties, and rapid societal shifts have led to an increase in anxiety, depression, and emotional distress across age groups—from students to working professionals and senior citizens.

Yet, deep-rooted stigma continues to prevent timely intervention, particularly in areas of mental health and addiction.

The Agrim Agarwal Foundation is working to change this narrative—by enabling open conversations, early intervention frameworks, and accessible support systems that treat mental health and addiction as healthcare priorities, not social taboos.

From Awareness to Action: A Structured Approach

Unlike fragmented efforts in the space, AAF is building a holistic, multi-layered model that combines:

Counselling & Emotional Support Services.

De-addiction & Rehabilitation Programmes.

Community Outreach & Awareness Campaigns.

Partnerships with NGOs, CSR bodies, and public institutions.

A key differentiator is its focus on long-term rehabilitation and reintegration, positioning addiction not as a failure, but as a treatable health condition requiring sustained care and empathy.