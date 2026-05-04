Why India Needs to Check Rural Brain Drain

Rural-to-urban migration weakens local economies, education, health and social capital.
Low enterprise density drives youth migration despite large-scale rural skill development efforts.
Strong rural entrepreneurship ecosystems can reduce migration and build local resilience.
When the issue of 'brain drain' is discussed in India, the main emphasis is generally on the international aspect, such as the case of engineers flying to California, doctors relocating to the UK and students opting for careers abroad. However, the greatest brain drain for India is not international. It is internal, and mostly unnoticed.
As per the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2020-21, 28.9% of India’s population were migrants. Female migration (48%) is far higher than male migration (5.9%) in rural areas, mainly due to marriage, while most male migration is employment-driven (67%). Major migration flows are rural-to-urban (for jobs and education) and inter-state, especially from states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha to industrial hubs such as Delhi, Maharashtra and Gujarat.
These numbers are not hidden from us. The migration of millions of young Indians from their villages to urban areas in the hope of finding job opportunities is a daily phenomenon. With no opportunities in villages, people carry their hopes to the city, weighed down by uncertainty and longing, leaving their families behind. But surprisingly, this is considered a healthy and even necessary part of the development process. But it is not. It is a silent fracture in our nation’s soul.
Development cannot be measured by how many leave their homes; it must be measured by how many can thrive where they are born. True progress is when villages become engines of opportunity, when young people can build futures without tearing themselves away from their families, their soil, their identity.
Impact on Local Economies
The ramifications of continuous migration are not just about the local area being short of skilled workers. They are quite widespread. Local economies get weaker due to the exodus of the most productive workers and early adopters in the agriculture and allied sectors. Micro and small enterprises face difficulties in getting skilled labour and finding their markets, thereby scaling up becoming a distant dream.
The schools witness a drop in secondary enrolments, thereby reducing the quality of education and the infrastructure investment in teachers and schools. Health systems become more overburdened as the local revenue base decreases and, at the same time, elderly parents, women, and children are the only ones left behind.
And, the most damaging of all, is the decline of social capital. Families become estranged. Informal leadership gradually vanishes. Communities lose their change-makers, the very ones who were able to influence the people around them and create a positive impact locally. Migration, in this sense, is not only an indicator of rural underdevelopment, but also a factor that drives it.
Problem of Enterprise Density
It is often the case that rural employment policy conversations focus mainly on job creation figures—what is the total amount of the generated livelihoods, how many individuals will be trained, and how many workdays will be provided? What is often ignored is the topic of enterprise density: the number of credible and profitable businesses operating in rural India per 1,000 inhabitants.
In regions characterized by low enterprise density, the newly acquired skills of the worker population are not put to their intended use. The money borrowed cannot be productive since there is no area of activity to root. Migration, thus, becomes the unchallenged option, not because it is sought after, but due to lack of other choices.
This point leads to a contradiction that never resolves itself. The Indian government has committed huge resources to rural areas in terms of skilling, financial inclusion, and livelihoods during the last ten years. Urban-rural migration, however, is still on the rise, especially among the younger population. The explanation is straightforward: the rural youth are trained for jobs that are largely located in cities, and then when they leave, we act surprised. Just because one is certified does not mean that one is employable in the rural market. Supply of skills without local demand only serves to subsidise urban labour markets.
Nurturing Entrepreneurship
India has heralded the coming of its start-up ecosystems in the medium-sized cities. The digital inclusion is often seen as one of the factors that are changing the rural economies, and one of such factors is the penetration of smartphones, which enables rural people to access markets, training and finance.
E-commerce, telemedicine and digital payment platforms are among the others that are fostering these new possibilities. The fight against climate change is pushing the need for enterprises in areas like renewable energy, waste management, and sustainable agriculture, which in turn are making rural India a testing ground for low-carbon innovation.
Skill-based services, for example, repair shops and local logistics providers, take care of daily needs and at the same time provide people with work of dignity. The problem is not aspiration, but rather the ecosystem.
Building Rural Entrepreneurial Ecosystems
India is rich in rural entrepreneurship programmes but poor in the entrepreneurship ecosystem. Most of the interventions are short-term, performance-based and disconnected from each other. They train people, but do not ensure access to the market; Give them credit, but do not support them in the form of aggregation or provide them with livelihoods. They do not secure the continuity of the enterprise. Rural businesses are not growing according to the policy timelines. They take years to become stable, change and grow.
And the bitter pill to swallow – many times we usually pull out the moment the ecosystems start working.
One exceptional program that successfully incorporated this ecosystem-based approach was Swakalpa, the Odisha government's flagship rural entrepreneurship programme. The programme was an end-to-end ecosystem - merging enterprise identification, training, mentoring, credit linkage and market access - that surpassed the restricted viewpoint of self-employment. Its importance is not only in terms of the number of people it has reached, but also in terms of design discipline.
The National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (NIMSME) has acknowledged the project as a successful model for rural entrepreneurship development, mainly because it is concerned with the sustainability of enterprises, and not with creating short-term livelihoods.
By linking skills to local needs, attracting formal financing, and providing support during the fragile initial years of enterprise development, the programme has conveyed a vital lesson: as the concentration of enterprises increases, the migration of distressed people decreases—not because young people are restrained, but because it is economically sensible to stay.
If India were to invest in local entrepreneurship ecosystems, then the next great economy could emerge from its grassroots. The global investors and policymakers need to understand that talent leaving the countryside is not a burden, but an opportunity waiting to be realised. The next wave of innovation and resilience could come not only from our cities, but also from the handloom crafters, farms and digital kiosks of our rural areas.
(Amit Patjoshi is CEO at Palladium India. The views expressed are personal.)