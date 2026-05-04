Why India Needs to Check Rural Brain Drain

This point leads to a contradiction that never resolves itself. The Indian government has committed huge resources to rural areas in terms of skilling, financial inclusion, and livelihoods during the last ten years. Urban-rural migration, however, is still on the rise, especially among the younger population. The explanation is straightforward: the rural youth are trained for jobs that are largely located in cities, and then when they leave, we act surprised. Just because one is certified does not mean that one is employable in the rural market. Supply of skills without local demand only serves to subsidise urban labour markets.