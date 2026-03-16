India Must Not Let Methane Slip Through the Cracks

India has not. The government argues that joining could unfairly burden smallholder farmers, since much of India’s methane comes from livestock and rice farming. These farmers often lack the money and technology needed to cut emissions, and that concern is understandable. In any case, the goal of cutting 30 percent methane emissions by 2030 is a collective goal. It does not imply that India has to manage these emission cuts alone nor that it has do it from one sector.