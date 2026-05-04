India resumes wheat exports after four years amid improved stock levels.
Strong harvest and global prices create opportunity for limited overseas shipments.
Government permits higher export quotas while maintaining domestic food security focus.
Indian traders have started exporting wheat for the first time in four years, as ample stocks, higher global prices and firmer freight rates have opened a window for them to make small shipments to buyers in Asia and the Middle East, reported Reuters.
Consumer goods conglomerate ITC has started loading 22,000 metric tonnes of wheat at the western port of Kandla for shipment to the United Arab Emirates. India has allowed exports of the grain this year, lifting a ban on overseas sales imposed in 2022.
New Delhi extended curbs in 2023 and 2024 after extreme heat shrivelled crops and depleted stocks, pushing domestic prices to record highs and fuelling speculation it might need to import wheat for the first time since 2017.
In 2025, favourable weather led to a robust harvest, quashing speculation about imports, helping the government rebuild depleted reserves and giving it the confidence to allow exports.
On April 20, the Centre permitted exports of an additional 25 lakh tonnes of wheat, considering a comfortable stock position amid the likelihood of another strong harvest. With this, a total of 50 lakh tonne of wheat and 10 lakh tonne of wheat products have now been permitted for exports, reported PTI.
Top Wheat Import Destinations
According to a news release by Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the top ten countries importing Indian wheat in 2020-2021 include Bangladesh, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka, Yemen, Afghanistan, Qatar, Indonesia, Oman and Malaysia.
India had restricted wheat exports in May 2022 to ensure domestic food security. It has continued to provide shipments to several nations through government-to-government (G2G) agreements to meet their food security needs. In February 2026, the Indian government approved a new export quota of 2.5mn tonnes of grain and 0.5mn tonnes of processed wheat products.
India Wheat Export Volumes
According to an April 2026 report published by Reuters, India has approved an additional 2.5mn metric tonnes of wheat exports, taking the total export quota to 5mn tonnes, as the world’s second-largest producer seeks to support local markets.
The South Asian country in February approved exports of 2.5mn tonnes and raised the export allocation for wheat flour to 1mn tonnes.
Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, in its news release, stated that the latest decision "is expected to enhance market liquidity, facilitate efficient stock management and prevent distress sales during the peak arrival season".