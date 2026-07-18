India’s New Rice Carbon Market Needs a Farmer-Income Architecture

India's new rice carbon market methodology marks a major step in bringing agricultural carbon finance under the Indian Carbon Market.
Experts argue that creating carbon credits alone will not benefit farmers without transparent payments, clear carbon rights and stronger institutional support.
A farmer-first implementation framework, backed by FPOs, digital infrastructure and standardised contracts, will be key to making the market work.
India has opened a new door for agricultural carbon finance. On June 30, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency published a methodology under the Indian Carbon Market for reducing emissions through improved rice cultivation.
The methodology recognises Alternate Wetting and Drying, aerobic cultivation and a shift from transplanted to direct-seeded rice. Projects may also include improved nitrogen management, avoided residue burning, low-emission varieties and biochar application.
This is a significant policy advance. Rice methane mitigation has moved from scattered voluntary initiatives to a formal domestic carbon-market pathway. But issuing carbon credits is not the same as creating farmer income.
The methodology explains how projects establish baselines, monitor fields and calculate emission reductions. It does not decide who will finance the transition, how farmers will be paid before credits are issued, who will control the carbon asset, or how sale proceeds will be shared.
These questions will determine whether the market becomes a rural income opportunity or operates above the farmer.
The implementation challenge begins with eligibility. The methodology is principally suited to irrigated fields where water inflow and drainage can be controlled. It also requires farmer training, documentation of irrigation and fertiliser practices, and monitoring of compliance.
Projects must identify clusters where irrigation systems, farm practices and local institutions can support genuine change.
The first requirement is a national rice-carbon suitability map. States should identify irrigated clusters using crop surveys, canal-command data, groundwater information, satellite observations and field assessments. Projects should be developed only where farmers can control wetting and drying without compromising yield.
The second requirement is to redesign farmer payments. Under the conventional model, farmers change practices, the project is monitored and verified, credits are issued, and payment follows after sale. This may take several seasons. The farmer carries the immediate risk while revenue remains uncertain.
Rice-carbon projects should instead adopt a three-part payment structure. An adoption payment should cover training, water-management tools, data collection and additional field effort. A performance payment should follow each season once the agreed practice is independently verified. A final carbon dividend should be paid after credits are sold.
Only the dividend should depend on the carbon price. Adoption and performance payments should be treated as implementation costs and financed by investors, concessional climate capital or convergence with agricultural and irrigation programmes. Farmers provide a service before a tradable credit exists.
Revenue sharing must also be transparent. Farmers should receive a defined majority of net carbon revenue, preferably at least 60 per cent. Project development, monitoring, validation, verification, registry and marketing costs may be recovered from the remainder under a pre-agreed schedule.
The relevant figure is not the percentage printed in a contract but the amount that reaches the farmer. Projects must disclose the credit sale price, total revenue, deductions and farmer-wise payment. Farmers should also retain an upside when prices rise; a small fixed payment cannot be called benefit sharing while developers retain the premium.
The third requirement is a clearer role for Farmer Producer Organisations. India’s FPO network could aggregate smallholders, coordinate training and reduce transaction costs. But an FPO must not become merely a channel for collecting signatures and land records.
It should negotiate project terms, maintain membership and payment registers, review deductions, support grievance redressal and represent farmers during verification. Its compensation should be a disclosed service fee linked to defined functions, not an open-ended commission deducted from farmer revenue.
The fourth requirement is a Farmer Carbon Rights Charter. Participation agreements should state who owns the credits, who can sell them, how long the farmer is committed, how data may be used and what happens when a farmer exits or changes crops.
Contracts must be available in local languages. Informed consent cannot be reduced to a signature on a complex agreement. Farmers should also have access to a grievance mechanism independent of the project developer.
The fifth requirement is common monitoring infrastructure. Repeated farm surveys, mapping and data platforms can consume a large share of project revenue. India’s Digital Agriculture Mission already envisages geo-referenced village maps, crop-sown registries, farmer registries and decision-support systems integrating satellite, soil, weather, reservoir and groundwater information.
With farmer consent and privacy safeguards, this infrastructure can support rice-carbon monitoring. Project developers will still need field records and representative sampling, but should not have to rebuild the entire data architecture for every project. Agricultural universities and public research institutions can support field protocols and independent quality assurance.
India’s rice-carbon opportunity is therefore not constrained by the absence of a methodology. It is constrained by the absence of an implementation architecture connecting carbon-market rules with irrigation systems, FPOs, digital infrastructure and farmer payments.
The government need not guarantee carbon prices or become the project developer. It must establish minimum safeguards, standardise contracts and payment disclosures, and ensure that project risks are not transferred to smallholders.
The Indian Carbon Market has created a measurable environmental asset in the rice field. The next task is to ensure that the farmer who creates it receives a predictable and fair share of its value.
Disclaimer: Sayanta Ghosh is an Associate Fellow, Land Resources, TERI, while Jitendra Vir Sharma is Senior Director, Land Resources, TERI. The views expressed are personal.