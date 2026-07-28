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OYO-Parent PRISM Expands UK Footprint, Adds 40 Premium Hotels

The company said these properties have been secured through leasehold or long-term management arrangements and will undergo phased refurbishments

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Summary
Summary of this article

  • IPO-bound PRISM has expanded its UK premium hospitality portfolio by adding 40 hotels

  • The move strengthens PRISM's premium presence across Europe, the Middle East and the US

  • The properties will be refurbished and operated through leasehold or long-term management models

IPO-bound PRISM, the parent entity of OYO, on Tuesday announced the expansion of its premium portfolio in the United Kingdom with the addition of 40 hotels under its Sunday Hotels and Belvilla brands.

The UK expansion aims to strengthen PRISM's global premium footprint across the Middle East, Europe, and the United States.

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The expansion includes a combination of heritage properties and strategically located assets across key cities and regional markets. PRISM operates its premium portfolio directly, unlike its budget lodging business, which is primarily follows a franchise model.

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"The expansion is part of PRISM's strategy to transform legacy properties into premium, experience-driven offerings, while building a strong and scalable presence in the UK's premium hospitality market," PRISM said.

These properties have been secured through leasehold or long-term management arrangements and will undergo phased refurbishments to align with Sunday Hotels' design and service standards, it added.

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As the flagship brand in PRISM's premium hospitality portfolio in the United Kingdom, Sunday Hotels has expanded rapidly, establishing 16 properties across England and Wales over the past two years.

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These include Bristol Grand Hotel by Sunday, The Lansbury Heritage in London, Exeter Rougemont Hotel by Sunday, Holland House Hotel in Cardiff, Sunday London Staines upon Thames, Winchester Wessex Hotel, and Atlantic Tower Hotel.

Meanwhile, the Belvilla portfolio comprises 24 boutique hotels across the United Kingdom, including Carlton Hotel in Bournemouth, Peckham Rooms Hotel in London, Church Street Hotel in London, and Airport Stanley Hotel in Manchester, among others.

"These properties, powered by PRISM's India-built technology platform, are strategically located in business and leisure destinations, offering a mix of large-format hotels catering to meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism, alongside boutique heritage stays," the company said.

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Puneet Yadav, Country Head, UK, PRISM, said the company's UK expansion is closely aligned with the India-UK bilateral tourism corridor. In Europe, PRISM also operates other full-service hospitality brands including CheckMyGuest, DanCenter, and Traum-Ferienwohnungen.

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