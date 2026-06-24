Blue Buzz Joins PR Boutiques International, Strengthening Its Presence In A Global Network Of Award-Winning Boutique Agencies

Neha K Bisht, Founder and CEO, Blue Buzz shared, “Being part of PRBI is a natural extension of how Blue Buzz approaches reputation advisory, with a global perspective and a boutique sensibility. Our clients are building businesses and brands that speak to audiences well beyond India, and this network ensures we can serve them with the same quality of strategic counsel, wherever the conversation needs to happen. This partnership only deepens our connection to a community of award-winning agencies who share our belief that strategy must always come before media.”