Meet Ashiss Kumar Dash: Infosys’ CEO pick and man tasked with shaping its AI future

After nearly three decades at Infosys, Ashiss Kumar Dash is set to take the corner office at India’s second-largest IT services company.
The Infosys old-timer, who has led its businesses across industries, geographies and technology domains, will succeed Salil Parekh as CEO on April 1, 2027, marking the beginning of a new leadership era at Infosys.
Who is Dash, the executive chosen to shape Infosys' AI-led future? ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dash, who has spent over three decades at Infosys, currently heads a diverse global business portfolio across multiple industry segments.
In his role as EVP and Global Head Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy and Enterprise Sustainability, Dash has been helping navigate the digital future for leading Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises, according to the company.
"Dash amalgamates his varied skills into straddling delivery, operational, and financial excellence for his industry group. In addition to driving revenue growth, he is also focused on institutionalising innovation, AI-led re-imagination, and the future of work within his teams," reads his profile, which was uploaded on BSE alongside the announcement of his appointment as the new CEO.
Dash is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. He has also completed the Global Leadership Program at Stanford University and the Senior Executive Program at London Business School.
A new chapter in Infosys’ leadership --------------------------------------- Dash has been named as the CEO designate, with the leadership transition set to take effect on April 1, 2027, after incumbent Salil Parekh completes his second term, capping a nine-year tenure. Dash's appointment is for five years (till March 31, 2032) and is subject to shareholders' nod.
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The appointment is based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Infosys Board, the company said.
He is currently based in Los Angeles, and will move back to India soon.
Dash’s next big test: Steering growth in a changing tech landscape ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dash will inherit a company that has regained stability and scale but faces a rapidly changing technology landscape. He will need to steer Infosys through the disruption caused by AI, along with challenges arising from an uncertain global macroeconomic environment, tighter visa norms in the largest tech market - the US, and rising geopolitical complexities.
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On Thursday, the Bengaluru-headquartered company reported a 12.2 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,769 crore for the June quarter, and trimmed the upper end of its full-year revenue forecast to between 1.5 per cent and 3 per cent amid continued macroeconomic uncertainty.
Experts say that Dash's biggest challenge will be steering Infosys through the disruption caused by AI, where clients are, in general and increasingly, demanding business outcomes rather than a traditional technology outsourcing approach.
Industry analysts also noted that while the company has built momentum in AI-led services (AI services contributed 8.2 per cent of Infosys’ Q1 revenue, with the company highlighting strong momentum and long-term client relevance), Dash will need to accelerate investments in emerging capabilities, scale talent, and ensure Infosys remains competitive as AI reboots software outsourcing and enterprise technology spending.
Dash will also have to navigate a challenging demand environment for global IT services, at a time when enterprises cautiously juggle technology budgets and macro woes, in the process compounding pressure on IT companies to deliver growth while maintaining margins.
Reviving growth momentum across slower-moving segments - the challenged ones that Infosys called out, including retail and communications - will also be a key priority.