Badshah Wedding Rumours: Check His Net Worth, Properties, Lifestyle & More

Badshah sparks wedding rumours as photos with Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi at private event go viral
The pair, reportedly together for years, features Isha Rikhi in Punjabi films and Badshah in music charts
Multiple sources estimate Badshah’s 2026 net worth at $15 million, earned through music royalties, concerts, TV shows and brand deals
Singer-rapper Badshah has sparked a wave of rumours after images emerged showing him with Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi at what appears to be a private ceremony. The pictures, shared by Isha’s mother on social media, quickly went viral.
Badshah appears in a brown kurta with a golden saafa while Isha wears a red salwar kameez. Some photos show them exchanging garlands, a key part of Indian weddings, while others capture them with family members.
Fans were quick to call it a wedding, but neither Badshah nor Isha has confirmed anything. Despite this, the caption “God bless you” shared by Isha’s mother has fueled speculation. Many are now wondering if it was a wedding, a roka or another private ritual.
The couple is believed to have been together for several years. Isha Rikhi has made a name in Punjabi cinema, while Badshah continues to top charts in Hindi and Punjabi music.
Badshah Net Worth & Earnings
According to multiple reports, Badshah’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $15 million. He earns from music royalties, live shows, television appearances and brand endorsements.
He leads a luxurious lifestyle. His car collection includes a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II, Lamborghini Urus, Rolls-Royce Wraith, Mercedes-AMG G63 Collector’s Edition and Porsche 718 Cayman.
Badshah has also invested in properties across India and abroad. He owns apartments in Mumbai, plots in Delhi NCR and homes in London and Dubai.
Badshah's main residence is a mansion in Chandigarh which is valued at over ₹12 crore. The house has modern, minimalist interiors, high ceilings, open spaces, a dedicated sneaker room and a studio where he creates his music.
Even though he keeps his private life away from the public, social media closely follows him. Fans continue to discuss every post and photo, interested in both his music and lifestyle.