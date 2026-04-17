Adani vs Ambani: Who Leads Asia’s Rich List Now & What Sets Their Wealth Apart?

Gautam Adani has overtaken Mukesh Ambani to become Asia’s richest person, signalling a change in regional wealth rankings
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Gautam Adani leads Asia with $92.6 billion, ranking 19th globally
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), now follows with a net worth of $90.8 billion, ranking 20th worldwide
Business tycoon Gautam Adani has moved ahead of Mukesh Ambani to become Asia’s richest individual, marking a fresh shift in the region’s wealth hierarchy.
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Gautam Adani has climbed to the top spot in Asia with a net worth of $92.6 billion, placing him 19th globally, signalling a fresh reshuffle in the region’s wealth rankings.
On the other hand, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani now follows with a net worth of $90.8 billion, ranking 20th worldwide.
Adani’s Wealth Surge
Adani’s rise this year comes on the back of steady gains in his group’s listed companies. His net worth has risen by $8.1 billion, driven by strong stock gains and steady investor confidence.
Even during a subdued trading session on Thursday, Adani Group stocks recorded gains. This helped add about $3.56 billion to his wealth in a single day, strengthening his position at the top in Asia.
In contrast, Ambani’s net worth has declined by $16.9 billion over the same period. The drop mirrors mixed trends in Reliance Industries’ market performance through the year.
While Ambani’s wealth saw a minor uptick of $76.7 million in the latest session, Reliance shares largely stayed flat. The lack of strong upward momentum limited any major recovery.
Billionaires Wealth Shift
The change between Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani comes as global billionaire rankings see sharp swings, with several top fortunes recording significant movement this year.
Bernard Arnault has recorded the steepest fall, with his net worth dropping by $44 billion. Steve Ballmer, Larry Ellison, Bill Gates and Warren Buffett have also posted declines.
Despite the volatility, Elon Musk continues to lead the global rich list with a net worth of $656 billion, staying well ahead of competitors.
Larry Page stands next with $286 billion, followed by Jeff Bezos, Sergey Brin and Mark Zuckerberg among the world’s richest individuals.