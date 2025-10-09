Mukesh Ambani Retains Top Position in Forbes India’s List of 100 Richest People, Adani & Family Stands Second

According to a Business Standard report, the total wealth of India’s 100 richest individuals fell by 9 per cent, or $100 billion, to $1 trillion in 2025. The decline was mainly due to a weaker rupee and a 3 per cent dip in the benchmark Sensex since fortunes were last assessed. In an overall way, nearly two-thirds of those featured in the list are poorer this year, including Ambani.