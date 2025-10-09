Mukesh Ambani Retains Top Position in Forbes India’s List of 100 Richest People, Adani & Family Stands Second

Mukesh Ambani tops Forbes India Rich List 2025 with $105 billion wealth.
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani has once again held the top position on Forbes’ list of India’s hundred richest people. With a net worth of $105 billion, he remains a centi-billionaire.
This development comes a month after the RIL head announced planned to list the company’s telecom arm. Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio Infocomm was valued at $143 billion and $135 billion in its latest assessment by global financial major JP Morgan, who also noted that RIL’s consumer businesses are expected to drive nearly all of the group’s earnings growth in the coming years.
Taking the second place in the same list is Gautam Adani and his family with a fortune of $92 billion. The founder and chairman of the group, Gautam Adani received a reprieve in September when India’s markets regulator stated that allegations by US short seller Hindenburg Research of fraudulent transactions could not be substantiated. Additionally, Hindenburg allegations had led to a sharp sell-off in Adani Group shares in 2023.
The next in the list is Savitri Jindal of the OP Jindal Group, who retained the third position, even though her net worth declined by $3.5 billion to $40.2 billion. Taking the fourth position is telecom tycoon Sunil Mittal, who was the biggest dollar gainer on the list with his family wealth rising by $3.5 billion to $34.2 billion. He last held this position in 2008.
Technology billionaire Shiv Nadar, who was fourth in the last rankings fell to fifth position with a net worth of $33.2 billion.
According to a Business Standard report, the total wealth of India’s 100 richest individuals fell by 9 per cent, or $100 billion, to $1 trillion in 2025. The decline was mainly due to a weaker rupee and a 3 per cent dip in the benchmark Sensex since fortunes were last assessed. In an overall way, nearly two-thirds of those featured in the list are poorer this year, including Ambani.
During the company’s 48th annual general meeting (AGM), Mukesh Ambani said RIL was transforming itself into a deeptech enterprise through advances in clean energy, genomics, and artificial intelligence (AI). He also pointed out that RIL achieved record consolidated revenue of ₹10,71,174 crore ($125.3 billion), becoming the first Indian company to surpass $125 billion in annual revenues despite multiple challenges. During the same time, the company’s Ebitda stood at ₹1,83,422 crore ($21.5 billion), while net profit rose to ₹81,309 crore ($9.5 billion).
In addition to that, in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025, Ambani reclaimed his position as India’s richest individual with family wealth estimated at $105 billion. He and his family regained the top spot from Gautam Adani and family despite a 6 per cent fall in their overall wealth to ₹9.55 trillion. The latest Hurun report features 358 billionaires in India.