  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Reliance industries shares down over

Reliance Industries Shares Down over 5%

Shares of Reliance Industries tumbled over 5% on Tuesday morning and were instrumental in dragging the benchmark equity indices lower

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Reliance Industries
info_icon

Shares of Reliance Industries tumbled over 5% on Tuesday morning and were instrumental in dragging the benchmark equity indices lower.

The blue-chip stock dropped 5% to ₹1,497.05 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it went down by 5.18% to ₹1,496.30.

Tax The Rich

1 January 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Selling in the blue-chip stock dragged the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty lower during the morning trade.

Related Content
Related Content

The 30-share BSE benchmark quoted 441.05 points lower at 84,998.57, and the 50-share NSE Nifty traded 99.50 points down at 26,151.25.

The company's stock hit its record high of ₹1,611.20 in the previous trade. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×