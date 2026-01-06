Reliance Industries Shares Down over 5%

Shares of Reliance Industries tumbled over 5% on Tuesday morning and were instrumental in dragging the benchmark equity indices lower.
The blue-chip stock dropped 5% to ₹1,497.05 on the BSE.
At the NSE, it went down by 5.18% to ₹1,496.30.
Selling in the blue-chip stock dragged the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty lower during the morning trade.
The 30-share BSE benchmark quoted 441.05 points lower at 84,998.57, and the 50-share NSE Nifty traded 99.50 points down at 26,151.25.
The company's stock hit its record high of ₹1,611.20 in the previous trade.