Gautam Adani Bets Big on AI-Led Infrastructure Push; Puts US Legal Troubles Behind

Gautam Adani said issues related to the group's US legal proceedings are now behind it.
The Adani Group is betting on AI-driven demand for power, data centres and infrastructure.
The conglomerate invested over ₹1.5 lakh crore in FY26 and reported growth in revenue and profit.
Billionaire Gautam Adani said the Adani Group is turning its focus to expansion across energy, transport, logistics and digital infrastructure, saying issues linked to its US legal proceedings are now behind it.
In his annual letter to shareholders, Adani said the resolution of issues related to the group's US legal proceedings has enabled it to concentrate on its next stage of growth with greater confidence.
According to Adani, the group's recent ₹24,930 crore rights issue in Adani Enterprises reflected investor confidence despite the scrutiny and regulatory challenges it faced over the past year.
Betting on AI Growth
Adani said infrastructure and artificial intelligence (AI) are emerging as the group's key growth themes, with AI expected to drive demand for power, data centres, transmission networks and logistics assets.
"Before AI can think, energy must flow," Adani said, highlighting the growing need for reliable power and physical infrastructure to support digital technologies.
The group is expanding its presence across sectors linked to this opportunity, including renewable energy, transmission, data centres and industrial manufacturing.
Big Investment Push
The Adani Group said it invested more than ₹1.5 lakh crore during FY26, one of its largest annual capital expenditure programmes.
During the year, Adani Green added 5.1 GW of renewable energy capacity, taking its operational portfolio to over 19 GW. Adani New Industries also commissioned a 5-MW green hydrogen pilot project.
The group highlighted progress in digital infrastructure as well, including plans to build a 2-GW data centre platform by 2030 and a memorandum of understanding with Google for a large-scale data centre project in Visakhapatnam.
Financial Performance Improves
The conglomerate's portfolio companies reported consolidated revenue of ₹2.92 lakh crore in FY26, up 7.4% from the previous year.
Profit after tax rose 13.9% to ₹46,377 crore, while businesses across ports, airports, power and transmission continued to expand operations.
Looking ahead, Adani said execution speed will be the group's biggest test as demand for infrastructure, energy and digital capacity continues to rise.