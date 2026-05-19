Gautam Adani Finally Gets Relief from US Legal Storm After $10 Bn Investment Promise

US Justice Department dismisses criminal fraud case against Gautam Adani and nephew Sagar Adani “with prejudice.”
Adani Enterprises agrees to pay $275 million to settle alleged Iran sanctions violations with US Treasury.
Parallel SEC civil case over alleged bribery scheme also settled, subject to court approval.
The US Department of Justice (DoJ) has permanently dropped criminal securities and wire fraud charges against Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani, closing a closely watched case in New York that accused the executives of concealing a $265 million bribery scheme tied to Indian solar power contracts.
In a court filing, prosecutors said they would not devote further resources to pursuing the case and requested dismissal “with prejudice,” meaning the charges cannot be refiled. According to reports, prosecutors concluded they could not sustain the allegations after months of review.
The Adani Group has consistently denied wrongdoing.
Iran-Linked LPG Settlement
Separately, the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said Adani Enterprises agreed to pay $275 million to resolve potential civil liability for 32 apparent violations of Iran sanctions rules.
The probe centered on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) purchases between November 2023 and June 2025 from a Dubai-based trader that claimed the fuel originated in Oman and Iraq. OFAC said “red flags” should have alerted the company that the LPG was actually sourced from Iran.
As part of the settlement, Adani Enterprises will halt LPG imports into India from such channels, strengthen sanctions compliance, and install a dedicated compliance head. Treasury noted the company cooperated with investigators and adopted remedial measures.
In a parallel action, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) settled a civil lawsuit accusing Adani of misleading US investors while raising more than $3 billion. Court approval is pending.
Earlier, Adani had agreed to pay $18 million in a related US civil matter linked to alleged corruption in government contracting.
Legal Push and Investment Signal
Reuters reported that Adani’s US counsel, Robert Giuffra—also a personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump—argued to the Justice Department that the case lacked jurisdictional basis and sufficient evidence.
In a detailed presentation, he said ongoing litigation was preventing Adani Enterprises from executing a proposed $10 billion investment plan in the United States that could create 15,000 jobs.
The case was originally brought during the administration of former President Joe Biden. Its closure marks one of the most prominent reversals by the current Justice Department in a corporate enforcement matter.
The resolution removes a significant legal overhang for the conglomerate, whose global expansion and fundraising plans had been clouded by the US proceedings. With criminal exposure lifted and civil matters nearing closure, the group is expected to refocus on overseas investments, including the proposed US expansion.
On the markets, shares of Adani Enterprises were up 1.39% at ₹2,727.10 on the NSE at 11:06 AM, following news of the US case closures.