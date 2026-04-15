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Elon Musk’s xAI Faces Lawsuit Over Gas Turbines at Data Centre

Civil rights group flags environmental risks from AI data centre operations

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Sonali Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
xAI faces lawsuit over emissions from gas turbines powering its data centre
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • NAACP sues xAI over alleged Clean Air Act violations at data centre.

  • Lawsuit claims turbines operated without permits, posing health risks to residents.

  • Emissions from gas turbines linked to smog, pollution and serious health impacts.

The largest US civil rights group on April 14 sued xAI and a subsidiary claiming that they illegally operated more than two dozen gas turbines in Mississippi to power its Colossus 2 data centre, posing a health risk to local residents.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), represented by Earthjustice and the Southern Environmental Law Centre, sued xAI and a subsidiary MZX Tech, charging they violated the federal Clean Air Act by running 27 gas-fired turbines before getting necessary air permits for its massive data centre that powers xAI’s Grok chatbot.

Merchants Of Malice

1 April 2026

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Why Did NAACP Sue xAI?

According to The Economic Times, the NAACP announced its intention to sue xAI and MZX in February because the Clean Air Act requires 60 days of notice ahead of filing a lawsuit.

Mississippi regulators held one public hearing that month about permits for those turbines after just a few days of public notice for the hearing and subsequently approved the permits.

Earthjustice said that xAI’s Southaven power plant has the potential to emit more than 1,700 tons of smog-causing nitrogen oxides (NOx) each year, a major source of smog in the greater Memphis area. They are also estimated to emit 180 tonnes of fine particulate matter, 500 tonnes of carbon monoxide and 19 tonnes of cancer-causing formaldehyde.

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Issue With xAI’s Data Center

xAI’s Colossus 2 data centre is part of the company’s growing infrastructure to train its AI assistant, Grok. According to the lawsuit, xAI has been running 27 gas turbines at the site without securing the required air permits. Under US environmental law, any major source of pollution must be approved before it is built or operated.

The NAACP says that the turbines emit hazardous pollutants, including fine particulate matter and chemicals linked to serious health conditions such as respiratory illnesses, heart disease and certain cancers. The issue is particularly sensitive given the facility’s proximity to residential areas, where locals have already raised concerns about air quality and long-term health risks.

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Who Is Representing NAACP?

NAACP is being represented by the Southern Environmental Law Centre and Earthjustice. Before heading to the court, the organisation issued a 60-day notice of intent to sue, a standard legal requirement under the Clean Air Act.

The lawsuit claims xAI failed to respond during that window, prompting the legal escalation.

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