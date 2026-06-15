Rupee Gains Sharply as US-Iran Ceasefire Deal Eases Oil Supply Concerns

The rupee gained sharply on June 15 after the US and Iran reached a ceasefire agreement, easing global energy supply concerns.
The development pushed crude oil prices lower, offering relief to import-dependent economies like India.
Apart from easing geopolitical tensions, RBI measures aimed at attracting foreign capital also supported the currency.
The Indian rupee strengthened sharply on June 15 after the United States and Iran reached a ceasefire agreement, easing concerns over global oil supply disruptions and lifting sentiment across financial markets.
The rupee was trading at ₹94.35 against the US dollar during the session, compared with ₹95.11 in the previous close, marking one of its strongest levels in over a month.
The gains came after US President Donald Trump announced that Washington and Tehran had finalised a ceasefire agreement, signalling an end to military tensions that had unsettled global commodity markets in recent weeks.
Oil Prices Drop After Ceasefire Deal
The announcement triggered a sharp fall in oil prices. Brent crude, which had climbed above $90 per barrel amid concerns over supply disruptions, fell more than 4% overnight to around $83 per barrel.
The easing of tensions also followed the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route that had become a major concern for markets during the conflict.
Announcing the development on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!”
He also said that with the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World!
RBI Measures Add Further Support
Apart from improving global sentiment, the rupee had already been gaining ground after recent measures announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to attract more foreign capital.
The central bank recently relaxed rules around overseas deposits and external commercial borrowings, steps that could potentially bring more than $50 billion into the country.
The combination of easing geopolitical tensions, lower oil prices and improving capital inflows helped push the rupee to stronger levels in Monday’s trade.