Rupee Gains 13 paise To Close At 95.15 Against US Dollar Post-RBI Policy Decision

"We expect the rupee to trade with a slight positive bias on improved global risk sentiments amid de-escalation of tensions between the US and Iran. The US said that a deal with Iran could be reached soon. Traders may take cues from ISM services PMI data from the US. USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of 94.80 to 95.50," said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset ShareKhan.