InterGlobe Aviation posted a ₹382 crore net loss in the June 2026 quarter, compared with a ₹2,161 crore profit a year earlier, even as revenue from operations rose 20% to ₹24,584 crore.
Aircraft fuel expenses surged 86% to ₹10,830 crore, while elevated crude oil prices, rupee depreciation and disruptions pushed total expenses up 35.1%.
IndiGo carried 31.3 million passengers during the quarter and ended June with a cash balance of ₹52,885 crore.
InterGlobe Aviation recorded a standalone net loss of Rs 382 crore during the first quarter ending June 30, 2026, the company said. The parent firm of IndiGo had posted a net profit of Rs 2,161 crore in the corresponding period last year.
The carrier registered a 20 per cent increase in revenue from operations, reaching Rs 24,584 crore for the quarter. This compares with Rs 20,496 crore generated in the first quarter of the previous financial year.
Following the earnings announcement, IndiGo shares on the BSE retreated 1.7 per cent to close at Rs 5,030 apiece on July 23, 2026.
Fuel and Geopolitical Headwinds
IndiGo does not hedge against fuel price fluctuations. The airline faced intense pressure as the ongoing war in Iran drove crude oil above $100 per barrel during the quarter.
Total expenses surged 35.1 per cent over the period. Aircraft fuel expenses drove this jump, skyrocketing 86 per cent to hit Rs 10,830 crore.
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"A combination of fuel price escalation, adverse foreign exchange movement and the Middle East conflict impacted profitability during the quarter," the airline stated in a stock exchange filing.
Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director, said, "The first quarter was shaped by a volatile operating environment, with elevated fuel costs and networkrelated constraints in the middle east impacting profitability.
At the same time, demand remained healthy and our revenue performance improved year-on-year, supported by improved yields and continued customer preference for IndiGo as we proudly served more than 31 million passengers.
We remain focused on managing capacity prudently, maintaining cost discipline, and responding to market conditions with agility. However, the pressure of fuel costs and rupee depreciation resulted in a loss of around Rs 200 crore for the quarter.
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While near-term uncertainties remain, we continue to stay committed to our long-term priorities of strengthening the network, enhancing customer choice, and creating sustainable value for all stakeholders."
Operational Metrics and Cash
The airline detailed its operational performance in the regulatory filing. "Capacity increased by 2.9% to 43.5 billion ASKs.
Passengers increased by 0.7% to 31.3 million. Yield increased by 21.3% to Rs 6.04 and load factor decreased by 1.3 pts to 83.3%," the company stated.
IndiGo maintained a substantial liquidity position. As of June 30, 2026, the company held a total cash balance of Rs 52,885 crore. This figure comprised Rs 39,039 crore in free cash alongside Rs 13,846 crore of restricted cash.
Future Capacity Outlook
Addressing capacity projections for the September quarter, the carrier highlighted seasonal weakness and regional disruptions.
"In line with lower demand during a traditionally weaker quarter, coupled with the operational uncertainty affecting travel between India and West Asia, capacity in the second quarter of fiscal year 2027, measured in terms of ASKs, is expected to remain broadly flat compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, reflecting lower aircraft utilization. As we move beyond this seasonally weaker quarter, we expect aircraft utilisation to progressively increase," the airline stated.