Shah Rukh Khan Tops India's Celebrity Brand Rankings: Check His Net Worth

Shah Rukh Khan became India's most valuable celebrity brand in 2025 with a brand value of $177.9 million
His brand value rose from $145.7 million in 2024, driven by the success of Pathaan and Jawan
Kroll said his cross-generational appeal, high advertising visibility and upcoming film King have strengthened his commercial value
Shah Rukh Khan has been ranked India's most valuable celebrity brand for 2025, capping a commercial resurgence that has gathered pace since his blockbuster run in 2023.
According to Kroll's Celebrity Brand Valuation 2025 report, the actor's brand value rose to $177.9 million, placing him ahead of Ranveer Singh ($162.9 million) and Virat Kohli ($158.4 million).
The latest rankings mark a two-place jump for Shah Rukh Khan from third position last year. His brand value had stood at $145.7 million in 2024, as per a report by Moneycontrol.
Kroll's Managing Director, Valuation Advisory Services, Umakanta Panigrahi, attributed the actor's rise to the sustained commercial momentum created by Pathaan and Jawan, both of which crossed ₹1,000 crore at the worldwide box office.
While his endorsement fee has remained at around ₹10 crore per deal, the number of brands associated with him increased from 28 in 2024 to 36 in 2025.
According to Moneycontrol, Panigrahi said that advertisers continue to view Shah Rukh Khan as one of the country's strongest audience magnets, pointing to his industry-leading advertising visibility across television and his ability to connect with audiences across generations. The superstar's upcoming film pipeline has also strengthened his commercial appeal.
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The actor is also expected to return to cinemas later this year with King, scheduled for release in December.
Separately, The Indian Express, citing Esquire, reported that Shah Rukh Khan has joined the billionaire club with an estimated net worth of ₹12,490 crore, while Celebrity Net Worth also listed him among the world's billionaire entertainers.
Top 25 Celebrity Brands Lose Value
Despite Shah Rukh Khan's rise, the combined valuation of India's top 25 celebrity brands declined for the second consecutive year.
The total value fell 3.7% year-on-year to about $2 billion, after growth had already slowed sharply in 2024, as per the report.
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Panigrahi attributed the decline to three factors. The rankings included three new entrants, Samantha Ruth Prabhu ($43.1 million), Janhvi Kapoor ($34.2 million) and Shraddha Kapoor ($31 million), whose valuations were lower than those of the celebrities they replaced.
He also pointed to a decline in the brand values of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, driven by lower media visibility and fewer endorsement deals rather than reputational concerns. In addition, the depreciation of the rupee had a marginal effect because Kroll measures celebrity value in US dollars while endorsement contracts are largely denominated in rupees.
Among female celebrities, Alia Bhatt retained the highest brand value at $93.9 million, followed by Deepika Padukone at $89.2 million, the report said.
Panigrahi said younger actors such as Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are increasingly attracting advertisers because of audience engagement rather than box-office performance. He also said digital campaigns now account for 60-75% of brand associations for several leading celebrities, with brands increasingly combining marquee stars and niche influencers to reach different consumer segments.