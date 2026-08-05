DLF Targets ₹1 Lakh Cr Sales Pipeline in 5 Years, Rules Out REIT Listing

DLF aims to achieve a sales pipeline of ₹1 lakh crore over the next four to five years
Chief Business Officer Aakash Ohri ruled out listing commercial properties via a REIT, citing a robust net cash position of ₹15,200 crore
The developer expects its profitability to nearly double from 2028 onwards as deliveries commence for projects worth ₹38,000 crore
Real estate developer DLF Ltd plans to build a sales pipeline of ₹1 lakh crore over the next five years. The target averages ₹20,000 crore in annual sales.
"Our 4-5 year horizon is around ₹1 lakh crore worth of sales," DLF Chief Business Officer Aakash Ohri told PTI.
The company has also ruled out listing its commercial properties through a Real Estate Investment Trust for the time being.
"We are not looking at REITs at the moment as we don't need. We have a healthy ₹15,200 crore net cash position," Ohri told PTI.
Following the announcement, DLF shares closed up 1.4% at ₹652.40 a share on the National Stock Exchange.
Future Delivery Pipeline
The developer expects its profitability to nearly double from 2028 onwards. This projected increase in revenue stems from residential sales, as previous projects sold for around ₹38,000 crore will begin deliveries in that year.
Advertisement
DLF holds roughly 50 million square feet of retail and commercial office properties. The company stated it does not intend to liquidate these holdings in the near term.
Housing will drive future growth. Home sales surged from about ₹1,000 crore in 2018 to nearly ₹20,000-22,000 crore in 2025, the company said.
Expanding Customer Base
DLF has focused its homebuilding operations primarily within the Mumbai and Delhi-NCR regions. It is now looking to expand its customer base beyond these two markets.
Buyers outside Delhi-NCR and Mumbai contribute 13%. The developer plans to double this proportion in under five years by launching aggressive marketing campaigns to reach new regional buyers, Ohri said.
Advertisement
The firm has also concentrated heavily on high-end residential properties. Luxury and super-luxury developments currently account for roughly 90% of the firm's fresh ventures.
Younger buyers are fueling this expansion. "The younger generation is now coming into buying real estate. The 24-35 age group has become an active investor segment," Ohri said. He credited these younger purchasers for driving the demand.
Non-resident Indian buyers have also increased their market presence. NRI contribution to DLF sales rose from around 4% in 2022 to 25% in 2025.