RBI to Revive Urban Cooperative Bank Licences After Two Decades; Why Is It Returning Now?

The RBI will soon release draft guidelines for licensing Urban Cooperative Banks (UCBs), reopening a process that has remained largely suspended since 2004.
Fresh licences were halted after governance failures, high NPAs, frauds and bank collapses exposed weaknesses in the sector, prompting the RBI to strengthen its regulatory framework over the past two decades.
Improved supervision, stronger capital and governance norms, the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Act, 2020, and healthier balance sheets have paved the way for the RBI to consider new UCB licences under stricter eligibility criteria.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to reopen the licensing window for Urban Cooperative Banks (UCBs) for the first time in over two decades. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday said the central bank would soon release draft licensing guidelines after incorporating stakeholder feedback on its discussion paper issued earlier this year.
The move marks a significant shift in regulatory policy. The RBI stopped issuing fresh UCB licences in 2004 following a series of bank failures that exposed serious governance and supervisory weaknesses in the sector.
Now, after two decades of regulatory reforms and consolidation, the central bank believes conditions have improved enough to consider allowing new entrants.
Why Did the RBI Stop Licensing UCBs?
Urban Cooperative Banks are member-owned financial institutions that primarily cater to small businesses, traders, salaried individuals and low- to middle-income households in urban and semi-urban areas.
The number of UCBs expanded rapidly during the 1990s after licensing norms were relaxed.
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However, many newly established banks lacked adequate governance, professional management and risk controls.
According to the RBI's January 2026 discussion paper, weak credit appraisal, rising non-performing assets (NPAs), poor corporate governance and repeated cases of financial fraud left several cooperative banks financially distressed.
The collapse of Madhavpura Mercantile Cooperative Bank in 2001 became a turning point, exposing deep vulnerabilities within the sector. Subsequent failures, including Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank, reinforced concerns over governance standards and depositor protection.
The sector also suffered from a fragmented regulatory structure. While the RBI supervised banking operations, state governments and cooperative registrars controlled management and administrative functions. This dual-regulation framework often delayed corrective action and weakened oversight.
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Against this backdrop, the RBI announced in its 2004-05 Annual Policy Statement that it would stop granting fresh UCB licences until a stronger legal and regulatory framework was established.
What Changed Over the Past Two Decades?
Although licensing was suspended, the sector underwent extensive restructuring.
The number of UCBs declined from 2,104 in December 2003 to 1,457 by March 2025, largely because of mergers, amalgamations and the exit of financially weak institutions.
More importantly, the regulatory architecture changed substantially.
The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Act, 2020 significantly strengthened the RBI's supervisory powers over cooperative banks, bringing them closer to commercial banks in terms of governance and oversight.
The RBI also introduced a four-tier regulatory framework in December 2022, replacing the earlier two-tier system.
Banks are now regulated according to their size, allowing capital, governance and risk management requirements to be calibrated more effectively.
Institutional support has also improved. The National Urban Cooperative Finance and Development Corporation (NUCFDC), operational since February 2024, was established to assist cooperative banks with technology adoption, liquidity management and capital mobilisation.
The sector's financial health has improved alongside these reforms. According to the Finance Ministry, gross NPAs of UCBs declined to ₹21,769 crore as of March 31, 2026, the lowest level in six years.
The RBI's June 2026 Financial Stability Report also highlighted stronger profitability, improved capital adequacy and healthier asset quality across all regulatory tiers, indicating that the sector is considerably more resilient than it was two decades ago.
Why Is the RBI Reopening Licensing Now?
With governance standards and financial indicators improving, the RBI released a discussion paper in January proposing a framework for issuing fresh UCB licences.
Governor Sanjay Malhotra said draft guidelines will now be issued after incorporating stakeholder feedback, signalling that the licensing process is moving into its next stage.
The RBI believes today's operating environment is fundamentally different from that of 2004.
Stronger regulation, tighter supervision and improved institutional support have created conditions for measured expansion without repeating past mistakes.
Under the proposed framework, only financially strong cooperative credit societies would be eligible for conversion into Urban Cooperative Banks.
Applicants must have a minimum capital of ₹300 crore, maintain a capital adequacy ratio of at least 12%, and keep net NPAs below 3% at the time of licensing.
They should also have operated for at least 10 years, with a sound financial track record for a minimum of five years.
The RBI has proposed giving preference to multi-state cooperative credit societies, considering their wider geographical presence, although eligible single-state societies may also qualify.
What Could It Mean for Financial Inclusion?
The RBI believes reopening the licensing window could strengthen financial inclusion by expanding access to banking services in urban and semi-urban regions where cooperative banks continue to play an important role.
Unlike large commercial banks, UCBs often serve small businesses, local traders and borrowers who may have limited access to formal credit.
With stronger regulation, better governance standards and institutional backing through the NUCFDC, the central bank hopes new entrants can expand financial access without recreating the vulnerabilities that led to the licensing freeze in 2004.