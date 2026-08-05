Cello World Shares Jump 15% On Report Of Bain Capital Stake Buy Talks

Cello World shares surged after reports of Bain Capital stake acquisition talks.
Bain Capital is reportedly discussing a ₹3,000-crore controlling stake deal.
Cello World operates across consumerware, stationery and moulded furniture segments.
Shares of Cello World settled nearly 15% higher on Wednesday after a report said private equity firm Bain Capital is in talks to acquire a controlling stake in the consumer products company from its promoters.
The stock settled 14.83% higher at ₹396 per share on the NSE. During the session, it climbed as much as 18.54% to hit an intraday high of ₹408.80 before paring some gains.
The sharp rally followed a Mint report that said Bain Capital is leading discussions to acquire a controlling stake in Cello World from the promoter group, which currently holds a 75% stake in the listed company.
According to the report, Kotak's investment banking arm is advising the promoters on the proposed transaction. The deal is estimated to be valued at more than ₹3,000 crore, although discussions are still ongoing and no binding agreement has been announced.
If the transaction materialises, it would mark one of the largest private equity deals in India's consumer products sector and could result in Bain Capital taking management control of the company.
Cello World is a diversified consumer products company with operations spanning consumerware, writing instruments and stationery, and moulded furniture. Its portfolio includes products across household storage, kitchenware, insulated bottles, lunch boxes, pens, pencils, school supplies, office stationery and plastic furniture.
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The company has built a distribution network of more than 5,000 distributors across India and has also been expanding its presence through modern retail, e-commerce platforms and quick-commerce channels to strengthen its reach.
Cello World was listed on the stock exchanges in 2023 and has continued to expand its footprint across product categories while focusing on premiumisation and wider distribution.