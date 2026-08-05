No Widespread Complaints on E20 Fuel Performance, Nitin Gadkari Tells Rajya Sabha

"Extensive laboratory studies and field trials conducted by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) and automobile manufacturers covering parameters such as engine durability, drivability, startability, corrosion resistance, material compatibility and emissions have confirmed that E20 is safe for use under prescribed standards. The studies indicated a 2-6% drop in fuel efficiency," Gadkari said.