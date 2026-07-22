Nifty Pharma Drops 2%; Sensex, Nifty Open Weak Amid Rising Crude Prices

He added that the rupee is expected to remain stable, supported by FCNR deposit inflows, which have now crossed $20 billion, with further inflows likely in the coming months. According to Vijayakumar, the correction in semiconductor stocks and weakness in markets such as South Korea have improved India's relative valuation appeal. He also said foreign portfolio investors have reduced selling and have turned buyers on several occasions, adding that market declines could provide buying opportunities in fundamentally strong companies, while the broader market may continue to outperform in the near term.