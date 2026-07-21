SBI Mutual Fund Trims Rallis India Stake To 7.12% After Share Sale

SBI Mutual Fund cut its Rallis India stake from 9.17% to 7.12% after selling shares worth 0.11% of paid-up capital.
Rallis India's Q1 FY27 net profit rose 31% year-on-year to ₹125 crore.
The stock fell over 4% on the BSE despite the strong quarterly results.
SBI Mutual Fund has cut its stake in Rallis India after selling 2,10,237 equity shares, amounting to 0.1081% of the company's paid-up share capital, through a market transaction on 17 July 2026, according to a stock exchange disclosure.
Following the sale, the mutual fund's shareholding in Rallis India fell from 9.1667% to 7.1241%. Its holding now stands at 1,38,54,108 equity shares, the disclosure said.
Rallis India reported a 31% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to ₹125 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, helped by higher revenue and better operational performance. The company had posted a net profit of ₹95 crore in the same quarter last year.
Total income rose to ₹1,035 crore in the first quarter of FY27, up from ₹969 crore a year earlier, according to an exchange filing.
Gyanendra Shukla, Managing Director and CEO of Rallis India, said the company delivered a resilient performance in Q1 FY27, driven by focused execution across its businesses, improved profitability, and continued investments to strengthen its product portfolio and capabilities.
Advertisement
Rallis India, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, operates in the crop care, seeds, and soil and plant health segments, serving the agricultural inputs market.
Rallis India's share price fell over 4% on Tuesday, 21 July, on the BSE. The stock touched an intraday low of ₹228.70 and an intraday high of ₹242.90 during the session.