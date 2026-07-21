Markets End Lower For Second Day; HDFC Bank, IT Stocks Drag Benchmarks

He noted that while elevated valuations in the mid-cap segment warrant caution compared with large-cap stocks, underlying business conditions are expected to remain favourable through the first half of FY27. However, he cautioned that sustaining this momentum will depend on a moderation in rising input costs, as demand growth could flatten in the second half of FY27. Nair added that the broader market is currently trading in a mixed range, with large-cap stocks underperforming amid moderating inflows, rising geopolitical risks and elevated crude oil prices.