Nifty Tops 24,000 As Falling Crude, Stronger Rupee Lift Sentiment

Sensex gained 193 points as Nifty traded above 24,000.
IT stocks led gains while Brent crude slipped below $80.
Investors await Kevin Warsh's first Fed policy guidance.
Indian equity benchmarks opened higher on Wednesday, supported by a sharp decline in crude oil prices and continued strength in the rupee, while investors awaited the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting under new Chair Kevin Warsh.
At 9:30 am, the BSE Sensex was up 193 points at 77,001, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 41 points to trade above the 24,000 mark at 24,041.
HCL Technologies, IndiGo, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Wipro and Asian Paints emerged as the top gainers in early trade.
Sectoral performance remained largely positive, with Nifty IT leading gains, rising 1.3%.
Most sectoral indices traded in the green, while Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Bank, Bank Nifty and Nifty Financial Services were the only major laggards. Broader market sentiment also remained supportive as investors continued to rotate towards sectors expected to benefit from easing macroeconomic pressures.
Crude Below $80, Rupee Extends Rally
A key trigger for market sentiment was the continued decline in crude oil prices. Brent crude traded near $79 per barrel after a steep correction over the past week, easing concerns over India's current account deficit, inflation and external balances.
The Indian rupee opened 10 paise stronger at 94.46 against the US dollar, compared with the previous close of 94.56. The domestic currency has now appreciated for four consecutive sessions and gained more than 1% during the period.
According to VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, the sharp decline in Brent crude has removed one of the biggest macroeconomic risks facing India.
"There are two factors that are likely to influence the market trend in the near term. One is positive; the other is negative. The positive factor is the steady and sharp decline in crude prices. Brent crude has declined steeply by around 16% in the last five days to about $79, thereby removing the major macro concern of a rising balance of payments deficit in India," he said.
Vijayakumar added that expectations of capital inflows through the FCNR(B) route and a strengthening rupee could further reduce foreign investor selling and potentially attract fresh overseas flows.
Fed Decision, Monsoon Progress In Focus
Investors are also closely tracking the Federal Reserve's policy decision later this week, with markets expected to focus on commentary from Kevin Warsh rather than any immediate rate move.
Global markets remained cautious ahead of the meeting, as investors looked for clues on the future trajectory of US interest rates, bond yields and the dollar.
Back home, weak monsoon progress remains a concern. Vijayakumar noted that deficient rainfall could create worries around food inflation, although historical trends suggest monsoon activity may improve in the coming weeks.
Among individual stocks, Reliance Industries is expected to remain in focus after a Financial Times report said Reliance Jio Infocomm could be days away from filing draft papers for a $4 billion IPO. The filing could reportedly come ahead of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's annual shareholder meeting scheduled later this week.
Market participants will continue to monitor crude oil prices, monsoon developments, Fed commentary and foreign fund flows for further direction during the session.