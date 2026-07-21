TVS Motor Climbs Nearly 6% As Q1 Net Profit Jumps 51% To ₹1,174 Cr

TVS Motor shares surged nearly 6% after the company reported record June-quarter earnings.
Net profit jumped 51%, driven by record sales and strong growth across key segments.
Motorcycles, scooters, exports and EV sales posted robust growth, boosting investor sentiment.
Shares of TVS Motor Company surged nearly 6% on Tuesday after the two-wheeler manufacturer reported a strong set of earnings for the June quarter, driven by record sales volumes and robust growth across domestic, export and electric vehicle businesses.
The stock settled 5.62% higher at ₹3,792 on the NSE after rallying through the afternoon session.
TVS Motor reported a 51% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to ₹1,174 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with ₹776 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Standalone revenue from operations rose 38% to ₹13,896 crore from ₹10,081 crore a year earlier.
Record Sales Drive Growth
The company reported its highest-ever quarterly sales, with total two- and three-wheeler sales rising 28% year-on-year to 1.63 million units, compared with 1.28 million units in the year-ago period.
Motorcycle sales increased 19% to 0.74 million units, while scooter sales jumped 36% to 0.68 million units.
TVS Motor's international business also remained strong, with sales rising 33% to 0.47 million units from 0.35 million units a year earlier.
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The company's electric vehicle (EV) business continued to expand rapidly, with sales surging 86% year-on-year to 129,940 units, compared with 70,060 units in the corresponding quarter of FY26. The company said it has now crossed the milestone of one million EV customers.
Meanwhile, three-wheeler sales climbed 48% to 66,697 units during the quarter.
Margins Improve Despite Commodity Headwinds
TVS Motor reported its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA of ₹1,779 crore, up 41% from ₹1,260 crore a year earlier.
Its EBITDA margin improved by 30 basis points to 12.8%, compared with 12.5% in the corresponding quarter last year.
The company said commodity prices moved sharply higher during the quarter due to global uncertainties, resulting in increased input costs. However, it was able to partially offset the impact through calibrated price hikes, cost optimisation measures and operating leverage benefits arising from higher production volumes.
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The strong financial performance, coupled with record sales across key segments and continued momentum in exports and electric vehicles, boosted investor sentiment and helped the stock outperform the broader market.