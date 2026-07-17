HCLTech Opens Global Technology Centre at GIFT City, Targets AI-Led Financial Services Delivery

HCLTech launched a Global Technology Centre at GIFT City, Gujarat, to deliver AI-led technology solutions
Operations begin with 100 employees to cater to global financial services clients
The company has partnered with IIT Gandhinagar and Gujarat Technological University to strengthen AI research and develop future-ready technology
HCLTech inaugurated a new Global Technology Centre at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), marking an expansion of its presence in India with a facility that will develop artificial intelligence (AI)-led technology solutions for global financial services clients.
The centre will serve as a technology hub focused on AI, software engineering and talent development for the banking and financial services sector, the company said in a statement on Friday.
The facility was inaugurated by Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, HCLTech CEO and MD C Vijayakumar, and GIFT City MD and Group CEO Sanjay Kaul.
The company also signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar and Gujarat Technological University (GTU) to collaborate on AI research for financial services, software development and skills training, the company said.
Local Hiring And Expansion Plans
The centre has started operations with an initial workforce of around 100 employees, the majority of them recruited from Gujarat, as per news agency ANI.
This is under HCLTech's "Come Back Home" initiative, that aims to encourage professionals from Gujarat working in cities such as Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad, as well as overseas, to return and pursue careers closer to home.
"HCLTech’s commitment to creating local jobs and nurturing local talent aligns strongly with our vision of enabling Gujarat’s youth to access global career opportunities closer to home," Sanghavi said.
The launch of the Global Technology Centre and the AI Lab marks an important step in strengthening GIFT City’s innovation ecosystem and advancing its position as a leading global TechFin hub, he added.
Sanghavi described the AI Lab established at the centre as a "game changer" for future technologies and expressed hope that the company would expand its presence in the state in the coming years.
Focus On AI And Financial Technology
The new facility has a capacity of 500 seats across two floors and has already begun delivering technology services to banking and financial services clients, as per a report by The Hindu BusinessLine.
The centre is expected to undertake high-end work in AI, data engineering and other emerging digital technologies.
"Gujarat has been a beacon of progressive policies and development in India. GIFT City offers world-class infrastructure, and we are pleased to establish our presence in the state to engineer the future of financial services clients with innovative AI solutions," HCLTech CEO C Vijayakumar said.
The company also intends to expand hiring over time based on customer demand and has not altered its longer-term workforce plans.
"We look forward to contributing to the local technology ecosystem in the state and boosting industry-academia collaboration to create a pool of future ready talent," Vijayakumar said.