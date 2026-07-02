Stock Markets Rally in Early Trade as Crude Oil Prices Decline Further

"There are some positive trends that are providing near-term support and strength to the market. One, crude continues to fall with Brent below $71 now. This will further strengthen India's macros and help in achieving higher growth while keeping inflation in check. "Two, the auto sales numbers in June was strong. This indicates that the demand momentum in the economy continues to be strong," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.